Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $360,939; As A10 Networks (ATEN) Share Value Rose, Roumell Asset Management Lifted Holding by $485,478

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 767,884 shares traded or 59.78% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 5.8% Position in A10 Networks; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Delays Filing Form-10K; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 04/05/2018 – A10 Capital Receives Growth Capital from Gemspring Capital and Schroders; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc holds 1.07% or 29,132 shares. 11,072 were reported by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Guggenheim Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 69,960 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 112,200 are held by Adage Capital Prtn Group Lc. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.17% or 162,763 shares. Illinois-based First Lp has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Check Capital Mngmt Ca owns 834,619 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. 22,000 are owned by Prescott Grp Inc Inc Capital Mgmt. Thornburg Invest Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 450,033 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 3,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement stated it has 32,050 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.