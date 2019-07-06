Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Raised Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 80,486 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bangor National Bank & Trust has 2,682 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,136 are owned by Shamrock Asset Ltd. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &, a Japan-based fund reported 516,713 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,030 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 5,156 shares. Ls Invest owns 80,047 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Il has 0.79% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 378,147 shares. Covington stated it has 48,460 shares. Arrow reported 26,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,563 shares.

