Budros Ruhlin & Roe Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); 10-15 Associates Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Upped by $322,788

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

