Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $1.20 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish First Republic Bank (FRC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 133.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 8,643 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 15,094 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 6,451 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $344.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.03% above currents $90 stock price. First Republic Bank had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. See First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $111 New Target: $106 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $112 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 1,670 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 678,911 shares. Mathes Communication reported 28,902 shares. 17,301 were reported by Strategic Advsrs. Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,500 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 175,379 shares. 20,003 were accumulated by Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Richard C Young has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.98% or 140,600 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 200 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Incorporated Pa holds 2.46% or 11,363 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.42% above currents $130.6 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M