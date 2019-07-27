Buckle (The) (BKE) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $312,660; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Holding in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 427,528 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 45,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 182,197 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 6,088 shares. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Citigroup accumulated 24,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Board invested in 24,933 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,700 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.52% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 13,394 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 24,090 shares. Signaturefd has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 41 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 142,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.17% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 17,035 shares to 90,097 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 28,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).