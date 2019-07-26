Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding Maintained by Rk Asset Management Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Lowered Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $29.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1944.29. About 3.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 158,985 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 21,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 460,793 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 849,692 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.14% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 370,014 are held by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 177 shares. 6,117 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Co. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 93,013 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Buckle, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Buckle, Inc. Reports December 2018 Net Sales – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 1,092 shares stake. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc invested in 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 2,209 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 131 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc. Moab Capital Partners Lc owns 5,699 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Company Lc reported 643 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc reported 1,062 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust Communications has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 7,249 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 26,975 shares. Cap Guardian Company invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbr Prtnrs Limited accumulated 3,783 shares. Community Tru Inv Communications has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 11,584 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 10,611 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Healthcare Overhaul Makes CVS Stock a Buy Despite Near-Term Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Reasons Amazon Is Set to Impress With Earnings Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.