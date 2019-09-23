Buckle (BKE) to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019; RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RSA Insurance Group PLC has GBX 675 highest and GBX 585 lowest target. GBX 629.33’s average target is 20.84% above currents GBX 520.8 stock price. RSA Insurance Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 5. Jefferies maintained the shares of RSA in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RSA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RSA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. See RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 603.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 595.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Buckle Inc’s current price of $19.45 translates into 1.29% yield. Buckle Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 668,831 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 17,174 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 26,360 shares. 1,026 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager L P has 0.04% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 40,339 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 572,766 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,540 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,500 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts holds 34,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 188,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,048 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 4,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 78,780 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 9,614 shares.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buckle Keeps Experimenting as Its Revenue Stabilizes – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2019 Net Sales – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $957.40 million. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.

More news for RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About RSA Insurance Group plc’s (LON:RSA) 4.0% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. The company has market cap of 5.37 billion GBP. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International divisions. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

The stock decreased 3.38% or GBX 18.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 520.8. About 761,421 shares traded. RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.