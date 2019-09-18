Buckle (BKE) to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Olin (OLN)

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 43.00% above currents $18.65 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Friday, July 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”. See Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) latest ratings:

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Buckle Inc's current price of $20.37 translates into 1.23% yield. Buckle Inc's dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 575,452 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.30 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. 600 shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M, worth $10,872 on Wednesday, August 7. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490.