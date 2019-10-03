Buckle (BKE) to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019; Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Had 2 Bulls

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Buckle Inc’s current price of $20.01 translates into 1.25% yield. Buckle Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 422,873 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $5700 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $34.88’s average target is -1.83% below currents $35.53 stock price. Herbalife had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) earned “Buy” rating by PI Financial on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. See Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: PI Financial Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.7500 New Target: $12.7500 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.

The stock decreased 5.76% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.24M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 15,454 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 3.82 million shares. New York-based Product Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10.32M shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1,037 shares. 10,872 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 6,576 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership. Burney has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 3,010 shares in its portfolio. 5,493 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Limited. Legal General Group Inc Pcl holds 0.01% or 374,519 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 51,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 90,992 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,379 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Brandywine Inv Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Morgan Stanley holds 188,402 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 23,718 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 587,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50,801 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Northern Tru holds 399,589 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 0.04% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com holds 33,832 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 39,763 were reported by Victory Capital Inc.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $984.97 million. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.