Buckle (BKE) to pay $0.25 on Jul 26, 2019; CBS (CBS) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jul 26, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Buckle Inc’s current price of $17.06 translates into 1.47% yield. Buckle Inc’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 646,659 shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income

Among 5 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CBS had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 11 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. See CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 1,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 431 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 230,542 shares. Sprucegrove Management reported 515,400 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 460,793 shares. Schroder Mgmt, Maine-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 35,551 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 47,987 shares. 7.35M were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pittenger & Anderson has 551 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 13,791 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% or 575,402 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $839.86 million. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur Com owns 27,979 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt, a Texas-based fund reported 6,503 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.06% or 10,312 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,664 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 2,814 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,280 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,303 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt holds 160,650 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 4,714 are held by Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.01% or 14,003 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 632 shares. 28,057 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 55 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Prevails Over CBS in Delaware Court Ruling: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes lnterviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.61 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.