Buckingham Research Reconfirms $460.0000 Target On Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Common Stock (SHW), Reconfirms Neutral Rating; Home Depot (HD)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Home Depot Inc (HD) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 707 funds started new and increased holdings, while 645 reduced and sold their positions in Home Depot Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 734.02 million shares, down from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Home Depot Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 135 to 135 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 601 Increased: 559 New Position: 148.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SHW) had its stock rating noted as Neutral by analysts at Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research currently has a $460.0000 target price per share on the $46.20 billion market cap company or -8.08% downside potential. This was shown in analysts report on Wednesday morning.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50 shares stake. Fdx has 2,383 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,163 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.33% or 121,288 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Korea Corp owns 108,456 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Essex Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 12 shares. 49,416 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 890 shares. Laurion Management Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Portland Global Ltd Company holds 1,011 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,100 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $46.20 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 40.24 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

The stock increased 2.08% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $500.44. About 689,576 shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. The insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.35 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Brookmont Capital Management holds 20.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. for 176,592 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owns 40,000 shares or 9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Trust Co has 7.4% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Denmark-based C Worldwide Group Holding A S has invested 7.31% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 945,194 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.42. About 1.45M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses