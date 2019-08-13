Buckingham Research Downgrades Azul (AZUL); TORSTAR CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (TORSF) Shorts Up By 0.62%

TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF) had an increase of 0.62% in short interest. TORSF’s SI was 16,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.62% from 16,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 7 days are for TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF)’s short sellers to cover TORSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.6382 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckingham Research lowered the shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a “Buy” rating to “Neutral” rating in a a research report revealed on 13 August. The firm after the upgrade has a $39.0000 target price per share on firm.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media firm in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.34 million. It operates in three divisions: Metroland Media Group , Star Media Group (SMG), and Digital Ventures. It currently has negative earnings. The MMG segment publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers, and approximately 100 weekly community newspapers; and digital properties, including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, and wagjag.com, as well as regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca.

Among 4 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Azul has $4800 highest and $42 lowest target. $45.25’s average target is 10.58% above currents $40.92 stock price. Azul had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 19.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It has a 29.78 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, the firm operated 755 daily flights to 104 destinations through a network of 197 non-stop routes with a fleet of 118 aircraft.