Buckingham Reiterated Ford Motor (F) As “Neutral”; Has Target Price per Share Of $8.0000; American National Bancshares (AMNB)’s Sentiment Is 2.76

They currently have a $8.0000 target price on Ford Motor (NYSE:F). Buckingham’s target would suggest a potential downside of -12.66% from the company’s last stock close. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on Tuesday morning.

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 47 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 17 decreased and sold positions in American National Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.24 million shares, up from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford aims high with Mahindra joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford: A Dubious Future Repeats – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Going Electric Will Pay off Big Time for Ford Stock in the Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stadion Money Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gam Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 31,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 8,960 shares. 56,148 are owned by Clarkston Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 591,468 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 44,520 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 11,750 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 579 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp, a New York-based fund reported 17,102 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% or 166,209 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 0.8% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Benin stated it has 29,300 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 559,453 shares.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.40% above currents $9.16 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200. $8.00M worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 20.09 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS PLAN TO REDUCE CUMULATIVE CAPITAL SPENDING BY $5 BLN TO $29 BLN OVER 2019-2022 TIME FRAME; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 25/05/2018 – INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV PRIF.BR – GENK GREEN LOGISTICS SIGNS PRIVATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ZONE B OF FORMER FORD SITE IN GENK; 24/04/2018 – CPS Energy Invests In Cleaner, Greener Fleet With Plug-In Hybrid Electric Ford F-150s; 09/05/2018 – Ford Halts F-series Pickup Production After Fire, Keeps Guidance Intact — MarketWatch

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 507,000 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,297 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 82,065 shares. The Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has invested 0.63% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,200 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $404,480 activity.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 7,712 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $395.25 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.