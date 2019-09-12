Buckingham Reaffirmed Cincinnati Financial (CINF) As Neutral; Has Price Target Of $100.0000; Home Depot (the (HD) SI Decreased By 6.75%

Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD) had a decrease of 6.75% in short interest. HD’s SI was 9.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.75% from 10.35M shares previously. With 3.97M avg volume, 2 days are for Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD)’s short sellers to cover HD’s short positions. The SI to Home Depot Inc (the’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Buckingham currently has a $100.0000 target on the $18.16B market cap company or -10.30% downside potential. In analysts note revealed to clients and investors on 12 September, Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock had its Neutral Rating maintained by expert analysts at Buckingham.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 437,588 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 3.16% above currents $111.48 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform” rating.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.16 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.69M for 35.28 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 10,390 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 7,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,258 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 51,232 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 12 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 5 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.41% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 20,315 shares. Invesco reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.09 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 169,056 were accumulated by First Comml Bank. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 1,200 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider Debbink Dirk J bought $19,965.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $254.43 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 23.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold The Home Depot, Inc. shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Na reported 8,708 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,775 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.34% or 8,305 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors holds 0.08% or 3,540 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Company reported 40,277 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems holds 209,903 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Lp has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,341 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc owns 0.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,198 shares. 3,820 are owned by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com holds 4,795 shares. First Citizens State Bank owns 40,214 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.31% or 135,196 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 149,084 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.