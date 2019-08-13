Buckingham Cuts Azul (AZUL) To “Neutral”; Last Week Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alamos Gold had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $7.25 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $6.85 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

In a an analyst report issued on Tuesday morning, Buckingham cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 843,784 shares traded. Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Azul has $4800 highest and $42 lowest target. $45.25’s average target is 10.58% above currents $40.92 stock price. Azul had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 566,028 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500.

