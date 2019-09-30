Buckingham Capital Management Upped Owens Corning (OC) Position; Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stake

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Owens Corning Inc (OC) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 9,227 shares as Owens Corning Inc (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 161,480 shares with $9.40M value, up from 152,253 last quarter. Owens Corning Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 916,800 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) stake by 29.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc sold 658,135 shares as Icici Bank Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 1.61 million shares with $20.22 million value, down from 2.26 million last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd now has $39.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 3.73M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP) stake by 70,872 shares to 75,641 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) stake by 102,280 shares and now owns 266,867 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -5.36% below currents $63.4 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 357,200 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 10,938 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Carroll Fincl reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Com reported 7,700 shares stake. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 555,876 were reported by Wellington Management Llp. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 90,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,330 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 371,191 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,532 shares. Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). D E Shaw & Company owns 0.05% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 681,407 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 427,459 shares.

