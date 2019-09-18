Buckingham Capital Management Upped Kohls Com Stk (KSS) Stake; Shorts at LEAGOLD MNG ORDINARY SHARES (LMCNF) Raised By 8.68%

LEAGOLD MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) had an increase of 8.68% in short interest. LMCNF’s SI was 283,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.68% from 260,500 shares previously. With 142,100 avg volume, 2 days are for LEAGOLD MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)’s short sellers to cover LMCNF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 129,343 shares traded. Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS) stake by 50.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 45,000 shares as Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 134,513 shares with $6.40M value, up from 89,513 last quarter. Kohls Corp Com Stk now has $8.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 4.45M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 8.58% above currents $50.81 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 40,639 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 18,515 were reported by Invest Advisors. Maverick Capital Limited has 50,230 shares. Srb reported 9,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 51,412 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cypress Group, a Florida-based fund reported 4,285 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 79,514 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc owns 11,750 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 5,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 74,270 shares. 173,030 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Com. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.15M shares. Legal General Gp Plc has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.28% or 76,318 shares.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another bad day for department store sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kohl’s seeks 90,000 seasonal employees for holidays – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 43,000 shares to 15,078 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) stake by 23,300 shares and now owns 101,302 shares. Stock Building Supply Holdings was reduced too.

More notable recent Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leagold Should Consolidate Its Business Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leagold: The Share Price Remains Low, Although The Path Forward Is Clear Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leagold Mining: Weaker Quarterly Results Should Be Only An Exception – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leagold Mining Primed For A Record-Breaking Year – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leagold Mining Corporation 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2018.