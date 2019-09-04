Buckingham Capital Management Upped American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake by $1.32 Million; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Value Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut by $37.30 Million Its Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 42,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 340,211 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 297,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 2.37M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.89 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 259,592 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.64M for 60.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares to 283,204 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Children’s Place Inccom Stk (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 16,765 shares to 200,296 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C) by 9,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,174 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD).