Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) Position by $9.26 Million as Stock Declined; As Viad New (VVI) Stock Rose, Reinhart Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Viad Corp New (VVI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 75,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, up from 62,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Viad Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 61,369 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 60,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,593 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobilâ€™s Permian M&A Push Is a Mistake – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers Another Permian Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

