Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Lowes Cos Com Stk (LOW) Stake By $3.90 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish CoreSite Realty (COR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (LOW) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 35,802 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 97,045 shares with $10.62M value, down from 132,847 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk now has $83.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -8.33% below currents $116.18 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 54.47 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 416 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 4,192 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 44 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 9,600 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.16% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Aviva Pcl owns 818,517 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny has 0.57% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 36,700 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 14,445 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 6,788 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 148 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Comerica Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Da Davidson Co holds 8,237 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,334 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 7,166 shares.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 289,906 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Petiq Inc stake by 9,999 shares to 474,351 valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Floor Decor Hold stake by 115,001 shares and now owns 165,001 shares. National Vision Holdings Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 5.29% above currents $112.2 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peninsula Asset Incorporated holds 3.75% or 47,462 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.51 million shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 287 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Notis reported 21,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Andra Ap invested in 69,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 144,051 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 42,826 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bollard Grp Ltd Com reported 21,124 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M Securities Inc reported 7,114 shares stake.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.