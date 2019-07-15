Buckingham Capital Management Raised Position in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES); Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $903,000 as Market Value Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 132,638 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, down from 83,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.84. About 341,166 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,356 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Boston Family Office Ltd owns 71,445 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 11,816 shares. 5,194 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 10,167 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 278,187 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 36,141 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs accumulated 55,460 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 170,307 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 156,759 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,491 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tru Company Of Oklahoma owns 16,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 2,458 shares stake.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,455 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:GWR) by 13,079 shares to 64,686 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,658 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,593 are owned by Thb Asset. Cap Assocs New York has 0.7% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 23,358 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 391,454 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 15,751 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 112,956 shares. 17,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.08% stake. New England Research Mgmt owns 16,101 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 12,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Clearbridge Lc holds 0.05% or 2.28 million shares. State Street has 648,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio.