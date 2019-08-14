Buckingham Capital Management Raised Centutry Communities (CCS) Holding by $11.48 Million; Share Price Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Valuation Declined, Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 58,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 100,009 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 41,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 1.04 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 156,075 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13,940 shares to 6,460 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd (Put) by 169,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,400 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing swings to huge loss in Q2 on 737 MAX troubles – Wichita Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing shares jump on 737 MAX order intent from Paris – Wichita Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing stock rises on reported findings from Ethiopian 737 MAX crash – Wichita Business Journal” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,969 shares. Earnest Ltd Co invested in 0% or 54 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 161,900 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 16,456 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.16% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Newtyn Management Limited Liability Com reported 275,000 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parkside Savings Bank And holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 129 shares. 28,977 are held by Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 6 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.09% or 6.61 million shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. Named the Fastest-Growing Public Builder – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.