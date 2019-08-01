Buckingham Capital Management Position In Helmerich & Payne Com Stk (HP) Was Raised; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased by $433,944 Its Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (HP) by 181.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 94,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 146,513 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 433,235 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 24,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE) by 72,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,078 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,511 shares to 53,504 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).