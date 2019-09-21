Buckingham Capital Management Maintains Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO); Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 355,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.50M, up from 352,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 178,617 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 784.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 514,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 580,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, up from 65,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.70M shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 96,007 shares to 74,113 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,703 shares, and cut its stake in Nrwgn Crs Ln Hld (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 1,326 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 39,789 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Fort LP has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 25,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 7,879 are owned by Signature Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Navellier & Assocs stated it has 0.83% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 417 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). World, California-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% or 124,837 shares in its portfolio.