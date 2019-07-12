Buckingham Capital Management Maintains Holding in Ralph Lauren Com S (RL); Realpage (RP) Share Value Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $553,620

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (RL) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 873,412 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 9,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 783,874 shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares to 579,942 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,658 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $32.77 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE also sold $1.31M worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.72% or 647,773 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 40,000 shares. Fil has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 24 shares. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 10,011 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 30,088 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 119,216 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.03% or 4,153 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 36,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 24,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.67M for 53.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,508 shares. 189 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.50M shares. Moreover, Alkeon Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 451,149 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 18,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 10,711 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 13,474 shares. One Trading Lp reported 894 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gp owns 1,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oak Ridge Invs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 40,171 shares. 195,728 are owned by Sei Invests. Gideon Capital holds 9,640 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99M worth of stock.