Buckingham Capital Management Increased Owens Corning (OC) Stake by $1.33 Million; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Position by $7.53 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 28,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 152,253 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 747,923 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares to 430,796 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,950 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 732,200 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 12,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bernzott Advsrs holds 3.37% or 347,140 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 343 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. 12 were reported by Clean Yield. Element Capital Mngmt Lc reported 3,163 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.69 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Incorporated reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Northern Trust owns 487,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 9,644 were reported by Granite Investment Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 6,555 shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 0.02% or 77,566 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,847 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 14,265 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,700 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested in 0.23% or 65,725 shares. Davenport And Lc has 5,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co holds 4,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 1.33M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 246 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 9,720 shares. 325,000 were accumulated by Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cap Fincl Advisers Llc holds 9,939 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares to 49,589 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD) by 28,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,616 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C).