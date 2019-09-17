Buckingham Capital Management Increased Lennar Cl A Com S (LEN) Position by $1.85 Million; Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Holding by $697,820; Stock Value Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 78,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 95,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 4.07 million shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021229 Company: ASTRAZENECA PHARMS; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Accepts Biologics License Application For Moxetumomab Pasudotox In Hairy Cell Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Owlstone-AstraZeneca Collaboration Will Explore Use of Breath Biopsy to Identify Novel Biomarkers to Enable Personalized Medicine Applications; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S (LEN) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 38,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 219,230 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, up from 180,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 1.08M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 63,859 shares to 492,910 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Brands Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:XELB) by 376,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Ltd reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0.01% or 24,349 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 22.41M shares. 443 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Co. 23,086 are owned by Meeder Asset. Tortoise Ltd Company invested in 1,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 411,390 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 467 shares. Huntington National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 1.30M are owned by Citadel. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 137,186 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Personal Fincl holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sib Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 37,598 are held by Marshall Wace Llp.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 8,005 shares to 40,355 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) by 18,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 23.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

