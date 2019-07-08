Buckingham Capital Management Increased Its Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Position by $4.91 Million; Share Price Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $1.05 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 288,051 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 8.42 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by Wheaton William, worth $427,320. Gemmell James also sold $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, February 14.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,718 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.06% or 8,329 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru accumulated 4,864 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,436 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 6,882 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Maverick Capital, Texas-based fund reported 97,460 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 520 shares. Hartford Management accumulated 17,962 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company holds 32,809 shares. 784,248 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Zeke Capital Ltd stated it has 4,387 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.67% or 49,454 shares. Invesco has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Oak Oh has 0.6% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akamai: Good Company But Not At This Price – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SVB Financial Group (SIVB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries: Current Market Sell-Off Creates Buying Opportunity! – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Marcus Corporation (MCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Which Drilling Services Company Is the Best Dividend Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2018.