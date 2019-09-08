Buckingham Capital Management Holds Holding in Helmerich & Payne Com Stk (HP); As Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Haverford Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position by $3.66 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (HP) by 181.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 94,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 146,513 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.15 million shares traded or 43.22% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 944,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85M, up from 911,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

