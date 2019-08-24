Buckingham Capital Management Holding in Wayfair (W) Has Trimmed by $6.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Stake

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 19,919 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 72,237 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 115,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gp holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 1,336 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd stated it has 1.17 million shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3,943 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Corp holds 45,005 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 369,096 shares. The Texas-based Bares Cap Management has invested 6.65% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 72,237 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ellington Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 14,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 56,239 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 22,452 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Light Street Lc has 87,975 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Commerce holds 0.02% or 41,854 shares in its portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Jill Inc by 270,000 shares to 779,376 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 499,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Holdings Inc.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Health Inc Cl B (NYSE:CTLT) by 51,705 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo S A Shs (NYSE:TSE) by 8,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,333 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,476 are owned by Papp L Roy & Associate. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Financial Bank stated it has 15,736 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 92,094 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 112,161 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Company holds 8,917 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lathrop Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.13% or 3,486 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,228 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 2,773 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 519,266 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Llc reported 2,354 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 0.78% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,317 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation, Montana-based fund reported 1,157 shares.

