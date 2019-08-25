Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Owens Corning (OC) Holding By $1.33 Million; Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased By $1.13 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 58.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,938 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 6,363 shares with $807,000 value, down from 15,301 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $25.51B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Owens Corning Inc (OC) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 28,253 shares as Owens Corning Inc (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 152,253 shares with $7.17M value, up from 124,000 last quarter. Owens Corning Inc now has $5.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.16M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60.25’s average target is 9.74% above currents $54.9 stock price. Owens Corning had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Xilinx has $150 highest and $115 lowest target. $136.11’s average target is 34.80% above currents $100.97 stock price. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Sunday, March 3 report. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $140 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.