Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Owens Corning (OC) Holding; Alamo Group Has 2.1 Sentiment

Alamo Group Inc (ALG) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 88 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 42 sold and reduced their stakes in Alamo Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.12 million shares, up from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alamo Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 36.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Owens Corning Inc (OC) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 28,253 shares as Owens Corning Inc (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 152,253 shares with $7.17 million value, up from 124,000 last quarter. Owens Corning Inc now has $5.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) stake by 75,000 shares to 249,423 valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 63,000 shares and now owns 117,974 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,703 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 800 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Sasco Capital Ct holds 653,514 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 4,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Llc owns 11,385 shares. Fmr accumulated 693,589 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Jefferies Gru Ltd has 0.37% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 90,335 shares. Jupiter Asset Management reported 215,305 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1,600 shares. Advisory Network Limited Co stated it has 42 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Owens Corning had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.18. About 75,645 shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Appoints of Roderick Baty as New Chmn of Bd; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 10km ESE of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 18km SSE of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – ALAMO GROUP GETS NOTIFICATION OF STRIKE AT GRADALL INDUSTRIES,; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chairman Of The Board

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Longview Asset Management Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 77,628 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 183,705 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 60,034 shares.

