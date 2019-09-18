Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Lennar Cl A Com S (LEN) Position by $1.85 Million; Fragasso Group Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped by $503,736 as Share Price Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S (LEN) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 38,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 219,230 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, up from 180,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 407,876 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 31,292 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.46. About 436,614 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.66% or 108,267 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 1,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 2.99% or 201,089 shares. Eos Mngmt LP reported 9,236 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 144,098 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc reported 1.86% stake. Saturna reported 672,946 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 41,936 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP reported 9,282 shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.11% or 3,590 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated stated it has 84,952 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust accumulated 10,900 shares. Hallmark Management invested in 160,014 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,001 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,293 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,944 shares. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ulysses Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Colony Group Ltd Co owns 6,136 shares. 37,271 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Captrust stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 9,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 467 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,405 shares. Markel Corporation owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,900 shares. 82,212 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Cornerstone reported 412 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 327,088 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 40,894 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 27,361 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,703 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DY).