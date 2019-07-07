Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake; SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (SPHHF) Shorts Increased By 0.59%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 42,474 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 11.18%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 340,211 shares with $10.81 million value, up from 297,737 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $14.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%

SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) had an increase of 0.59% in short interest. SPHHF’s SI was 1.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.59% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 227 days are for SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)’s short sellers to cover SPHHF’s short positions. It closed at $4.9175 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 29,000 shares to 58,078 valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 13,342 shares and now owns 6,658 shares. Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 59,868 shares. Bain Credit Limited Partnership reported 2.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% or 164,658 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 2,640 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 130,003 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 518,218 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 32,876 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 144,357 shares. City Holdings Com accumulated 16,840 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 298,281 shares. 2,651 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 680,403 shares.

