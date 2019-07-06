Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Holding; Re (RMAX) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 78 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stock positions in Re. The investment professionals in our database now own: 18.50 million shares, up from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Re in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 52 New Position: 26.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 20,372 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)’s stock rose 12.08%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 136,072 shares with $6.48M value, up from 115,700 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security now has $7.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 471,244 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 396,215 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 779,602 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 114,664 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $564.51 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 21.28 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Comm accumulated 10,965 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0.03% or 6,457 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 38,191 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.66% or 31,505 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 64,008 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Lp has invested 0.7% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,075 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 28,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 114,404 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.11% or 929,035 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $44 target. Credit Suisse maintained Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) rating on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $53 target.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity. Luburic Danny sold 2,000 shares worth $93,924.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 64,046 shares to 62,119 valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 43,000 shares and now owns 72,237 shares. Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.