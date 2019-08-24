Buckingham Capital Management Has Trimmed Wayfair (W) Stake by $6.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Haverford Trust Company Position in Oracle Sys (ORCL) Increased by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 23,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.26 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 9.17M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 72,237 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 115,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.83M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 462,639 shares to 197,458 shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 13,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,655 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 499,169 shares to 556,769 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 651,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CXO).

