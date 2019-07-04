Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Its Helmerich & Payne Com Stk (HP) Position by $5.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Lowered Stake by $2.28 Million as Shares Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (HP) by 181.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 94,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,513 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 613,803 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

