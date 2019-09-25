Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding; Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 10.09% above currents $122.75 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 2. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, April 4 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $130 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $130 Upgrade

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 74.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 43,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 15,078 shares with $2.72M value, down from 58,078 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $25.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $193.85. About 2.03M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased A W/Icom S stake by 38,127 shares to 82,278 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) stake by 9,227 shares and now owns 161,480 shares. Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) was raised too.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lululemon (LULU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Lululemon A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Lululemon Athletica has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $203.94’s average target is 5.21% above currents $193.85 stock price. Lululemon Athletica had 28 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $25000 target. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, March 28. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $192 target. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by DA Davidson. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,742 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 32,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,044 are held by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. L S Advsr reported 12,520 shares. 688 were reported by Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 64,987 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 670,794 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 24 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 68 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 2,200 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 13,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,183 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,120 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited holds 10,565 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NIO Inc. Cancels Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.