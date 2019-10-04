Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Its Dycom Industries Com Stk (DY) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Ntv Asset Management Upped Stake by $741,816

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (DY) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 71,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 86,572 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, down from 157,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 304,481 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 10,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,812 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 26,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 4.39M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.73% stake. Next Financial Gp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bowling Ltd Co invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept has 1.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,314 shares. 495,022 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 4.25 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Community National Bank Na owns 62,165 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation owns 16,793 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advsr Corp has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ledyard National Bank reported 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). M&T Bank & Trust Corp, a New York-based fund reported 805,651 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Weiss Multi holds 25,000 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,303 shares to 67,344 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,334 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dycom Industries Inc (DY) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite: An Attractive Technology REIT With A Sustainable 4.13% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,511 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 9,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 721 shares. Logan invested in 0.03% or 7,975 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 388,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 3,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0% or 12,499 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 12,144 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 3,990 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ftb invested 0.1% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.12% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). American Gru Inc owns 80,335 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A W/Icom S by 38,127 shares to 82,278 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).