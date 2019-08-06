Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Com St (GS) by $1.54 Million; Mrj Capital Boosted Packaging Amer (PKG) Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 1.65 million shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (GS) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 8,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 30,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 38,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein prepares exit for as soon as year end: Report; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 231,765 shares. Motco stated it has 179 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 255 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.49% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 38,412 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Inc reported 17,673 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 330,440 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 690,851 shares. California-based Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 30,347 shares. Putnam Investments has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,900 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.11% or 15,000 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Llc invested in 0.19% or 4,143 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 886,167 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.29% or 1,633 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 4,960 shares. Pacific Glob Inv invested in 15,775 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 158 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 0.03% or 144,332 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 65,816 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny owns 86,934 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 82,267 shares. 66,133 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 750,153 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Contrarius Invest Limited stated it has 260,856 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 2,881 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First State Bank invested in 17,966 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 3,443 shares to 44,443 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN).

