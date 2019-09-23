Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Moelis & Company (MC) as Shares Declined; Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Position Has Upped by Orrstown Financial Services Inc

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Company (MC) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 58,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 133,677 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 74,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 426,067 shares traded. Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 269,043 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 20,426 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Morgan Stanley owns 274,048 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 49,588 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Covington Cap holds 1,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 18,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 49,981 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Covington reported 5,879 shares stake. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 300 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2,340 shares. Tompkins Financial has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 3,647 shares to 345 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,598 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Moelis (MC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moelis poaches Barclays TMT banker Will Peters: source – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (NYSE:LOW) by 38,224 shares to 58,821 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,639 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).