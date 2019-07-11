Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Dycom Industries Com Stk (DY); Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Its Stake by $2.62 Million as Share Price Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (DY) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 43,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 114,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 59,250 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP) by 10400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 610,243 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BAC) by 69,108 shares to 402,054 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,974 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 22,875 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 85,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 1,619 shares. Wellington Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,359 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 50 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 21,348 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 70,207 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 936,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 19,340 shares. Millennium Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 204,078 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 15,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,018 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 849 shares or 0% of the stock.

