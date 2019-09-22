Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Its Evercore (EVR) Position by $1.06 Million; Market Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $381,810

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 42,812 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 432,446 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 23,300 shares to 101,302 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,712 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Llc invested in 3,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 33,045 shares. 34,918 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 302,662 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.04M shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.12% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Alps invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 783,123 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & invested in 225 shares. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 51,406 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 530,061 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,953 shares to 366,381 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond by 20,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

