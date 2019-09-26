Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Alleghany Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $15.04 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 140,952 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 333,840 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, up from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 349,508 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 65,557 shares stake. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 11,940 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Morgan Stanley reported 2.34 million shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability has 302,500 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 257,421 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Smithfield owns 2,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 19,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund owns 10,134 shares. Fmr holds 14.18 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Llc holds 315 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.67M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,283 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by Arora Anil. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 27,361 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,078 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,602 shares to 128,038 shares, valued at $138.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 28,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,868 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 13,221 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 140,234 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has 0.31% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,014 shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 13,395 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 1.19 million shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.05% or 3.07 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 50,600 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation invested 5.41% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Financial Bank Of The West owns 248,200 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 142,414 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 3.34 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Camelot Portfolios Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

