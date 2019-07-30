Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased G (GIII) Stake By $3.65 Million; Photronics (PLAB) Sentiment Is 1.01

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 81 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 80 sold and reduced their positions in Photronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 61.71 million shares, up from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Photronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 29.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased G (GIII) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 93,525 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 579,942 shares with $23.17M value, down from 673,467 last quarter. G now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 137,950 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII)

Among 4 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Floor Decor Hold stake by 115,001 shares to 165,001 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 449,338 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.08M shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 176,851 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 5,763 shares. Ameritas holds 3,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 506,209 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.2% or 134,470 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc accumulated 0.06% or 10,800 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Management Communication has invested 1.05% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Intrust State Bank Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.13% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd accumulated 2.62 million shares or 2.49% of the stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS bought $1.03M worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 483,720 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 567,500 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.85% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 134,695 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $639.14 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $66,672 activity.