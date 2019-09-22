Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased By $4.83 Million Its Patterson (PTEN) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 21.48% above currents $24.39 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Citigroup maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. See TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) latest ratings:

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 60.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 439,314 shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 291,177 shares with $3.35 million value, down from 730,491 last quarter. Patterson now has $1.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2.79M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 4.05M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28, EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY INBOUND ORDERS $3,487.0 MLN VS $1,589.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 June 2018; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of 2017 U.K. Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-4; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-4

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 29.27% above currents $9.67 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 53,529 shares to 150,307 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity. Shares for $202,075 were bought by HUFF CURTIS W on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.