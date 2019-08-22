Buckingham Capital Management Has Cut Phillips Van Heusen Com S (PVH) Holding by $2.33 Million as Share Value Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 83.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 13,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 5.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (PVH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 202,607 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, down from 221,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 723,529 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.52 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Co accumulated 26,721 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,809 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 112 shares. Shellback Lp invested in 0.76% or 52,144 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 5,454 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability holds 23,768 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 100,347 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,831 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,264 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 200,596 shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Com reported 18,976 shares. 7,973 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Korea Investment has invested 0.12% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 3,045 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

