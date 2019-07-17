Buckingham Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Genesee & Wyo Cl A Com S (GWR) by $1.14 Million; Chimerix (CMRX) Share Value Rose While Opaleye Management Has Cut by $2.12 Million Its Stake

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 140,707 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (GWR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 13,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,686 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 77,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 1.25 million shares traded or 60.48% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 42,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on Friday, May 10. 18,000 shares valued at $64,800 were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Company invested in 5.58M shares or 0.11% of the stock. 39,168 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 522,507 shares. Fmr holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 1.91 million shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 3.22M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 36,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 279,200 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 148 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Axa stated it has 264,373 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 59,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 16,608 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 58,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Opaleye holds 960,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,725 shares. 12Th Street Asset Llc holds 54,937 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 3,061 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Jacobs Ca holds 24,197 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 31,175 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 96,437 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Hexavest Inc invested in 1,242 shares. Snyder Management Limited Partnership owns 622,329 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,417 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 499,169 shares to 556,769 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP) by 94,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneidr Nationl.