Buckingham Capital Management Has Boosted Conns Com Stk (CONN) Stake; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $480,350 as Stock Price Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.17 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) by 163.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 290,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 354,641 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 37,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity stated it has 11,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Qs Limited Company holds 200 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 26,117 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,845 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 115,360 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 875 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 9,100 shares. Axa holds 19,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 329 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,760 shares to 13,803 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,149 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. Wright Lee A. also bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $179,729 was made by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H. The insider Miller Norman bought $200,358.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

