Buckingham Capital Management Has Boosted Conns Com Stk (CONN) Stake By $3.96 Million; Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) SI Increased By 82.18%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) stake by 163.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 180,000 shares as Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 290,000 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Conns Inc Com Stk now has $640.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 248,376 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) had an increase of 82.18% in short interest. VCTR’s SI was 139,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 82.18% from 76,300 shares previously. With 85,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s short sellers to cover VCTR’s short positions. The SI to Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s float is 2.06%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 170,189 shares traded or 99.50% up from the average. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 58.90% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Manitowoc Co; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJ NET INCOME WITH TAX BENEFIT PER DILUTED SHARE $0.39; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 05/05/2018 – DJ Victory Capital Holdings Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCTR); 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EBITDA $40.0M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 06/03/2018 – Victory Cap Announces Additional Investment in Cerebellum Cap; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q Adj EPS 39c

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded. Saunders William E Jr also bought $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares. HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. Wright Lee A. also bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Renaissance Techs Lc has 113,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Anchorage Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 2.90 million shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 135,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,293 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Management LP De has 43,623 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited (Wy) owns 875 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Petrus Com Lta stated it has 0.05% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Wolverine Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 11,504 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 409,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 534,601 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc. Prudential Financial invested in 332,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl owns 51,756 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stake by 104,432 shares to 65,568 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 249,423 shares. Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

